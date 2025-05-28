Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 722.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,161 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,490 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 398,880 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 49,138 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth $1,681,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 282.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,623,227 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $111,240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365,727 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 1,957.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 288,827 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 274,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 354.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 266,185 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 207,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 22,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $283,063.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 959,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,948,227.65. This trade represents a 2.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Logan Green sold 11,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $152,222.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 297,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,970,517.60. This represents a 3.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lyft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $16.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.14. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.93 and a fifty-two week high of $19.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.77.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Lyft had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Lyft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 11th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the ride-sharing company to reacquire up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Stories

