Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,222 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,945 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.21% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $3,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOB. Barclays PLC increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 130.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 41,662 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 336,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,324,000 after purchasing an additional 30,597 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, Director William Henderson Cameron bought 5,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.92 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,551.68. This represents a 72.42% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LOB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Performance

Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $27.99 on Wednesday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.68 and a fifty-two week high of $50.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.16.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

