Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 409.48 ($5.53) and traded as low as GBX 374 ($5.05). Liontrust Asset Management shares last traded at GBX 382 ($5.16), with a volume of 236,116 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 450 ($6.08) to GBX 330 ($4.46) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 355.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 409.48. The company has a market capitalization of £240.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42.

In other news, insider Vinay Kumar Abrol acquired 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 336 ($4.54) per share, for a total transaction of £5,423.04 ($7,328.43). Also, insider John Stephen Ions sold 26,100 shares of Liontrust Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 324 ($4.38), for a total value of £84,564 ($114,275.68). Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

