Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 409.48 ($5.53) and traded as low as GBX 374 ($5.05). Liontrust Asset Management shares last traded at GBX 382 ($5.16), with a volume of 236,116 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 450 ($6.08) to GBX 330 ($4.46) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.
Liontrust Asset Management Price Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Vinay Kumar Abrol acquired 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 336 ($4.54) per share, for a total transaction of £5,423.04 ($7,328.43). Also, insider John Stephen Ions sold 26,100 shares of Liontrust Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 324 ($4.38), for a total value of £84,564 ($114,275.68). Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.
Liontrust Asset Management Company Profile
Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.
