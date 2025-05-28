Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$27.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares cut their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Laurentian Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$28.49 on Wednesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$24.37 and a one year high of C$31.74. The company has a market cap of C$1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -227.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is -1,499.45%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada provides personal banking, business banking and real estate and commercial financing to its personal, business, and institutional customers across Canada and the United States. The company reports three operating segments: personal, business services, and capital markets. The personal segment offers financial services to retail clients.

