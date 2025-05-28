Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Invests $19.67 Million in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 65,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,672,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA stock opened at $378.70 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.98 and a twelve month high of $417.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 586.47% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on HCA. Baird R W downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $336.00 price target (down from $396.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $384.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCA

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total value of $5,797,585.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,670,420.72. This represents a 55.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.