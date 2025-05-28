Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Rating Lowered to Hold at UBS Group

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Kerry Group Trading Down 0.1%
Shares of OTCMKTS:KRYAY opened at $109.41 on Tuesday. Kerry Group has a twelve month low of $79.21 and a twelve month high of $112.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.62 and its 200 day moving average is $101.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Kerry Group Company Profile
