Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Rating Lowered to Hold at UBS Group

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Kerry Group Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of OTCMKTS:KRYAY opened at $109.41 on Tuesday. Kerry Group has a twelve month low of $79.21 and a twelve month high of $112.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.62 and its 200 day moving average is $101.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Kerry Group Company Profile

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition, and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

