Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 310,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,465,000 after purchasing an additional 45,752 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in FMC by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of FMC by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 15,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FMC by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $39.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.80. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $68.55.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. FMC had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $791.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.55%.

In other FMC news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.33 per share, with a total value of $223,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,980. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronaldo Pereira purchased 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.77 per share, for a total transaction of $200,312.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 48,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,899.49. This represents a 12.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FMC shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $70.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Vertical Research upgraded FMC to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FMC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.46.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

