Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Shares Bought by CWC Advisors LLC.

CWC Advisors LLC. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. CWC Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSCU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 79,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $301,000.

NASDAQ:BSCU opened at $16.58 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $17.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.49.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.0671 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

