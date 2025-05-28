Insider Selling: Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Sells 6,499 Shares of Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen A. Vintz sold 6,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $207,838.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,597,980.12. This represents a 1.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tenable Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $32.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.75 and a 12 month high of $49.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.87 and a 200-day moving average of $37.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $239.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TENB shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Tenable from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Tenable in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Tenable from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stephens lowered Tenable from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Tenable from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

Institutional Trading of Tenable

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Tenable by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tenable by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Tenable by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Tenable by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Tenable by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 32,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

