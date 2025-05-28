Insider Selling: Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Insider Sells 3,024 Shares of Stock

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey S. Heier sold 3,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $21,712.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 262,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,153.32. This represents a 1.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Down 4.9%

Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 12.94, a current ratio of 13.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $11.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.97.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $17.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.89 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 283.74% and a negative return on equity of 45.18%. As a group, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OCUL shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $19.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 37.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 511,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 138,441 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 26,511 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,616,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,344,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 213,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. 59.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

