Insider Selling: CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (CVE:CVV) Director Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (CVE:CVV – Get Free Report) Director Karen Lloyd sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.86, for a total transaction of C$34,400.00.

CanAlaska Uranium Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of CVV stock opened at C$0.83 on Wednesday. CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.53 and a one year high of C$1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$147.85 million and a PE ratio of -17.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Desjardins raised shares of CanAlaska Uranium to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd.

