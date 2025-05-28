Insider Buying: EDU Holdings Limited (ASX:EDU) Insider Buys 500,000 Shares of Stock

EDU Holdings Limited (ASX:EDU – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Pager purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.18 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$87,500.00 ($56,451.61).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.07. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 0.66.
