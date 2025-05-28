Insider Buying: EDU Holdings Limited (ASX:EDU) Insider Buys 500,000 Shares of Stock

EDU Holdings Limited (ASX:EDU – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Pager purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.18 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$87,500.00 ($56,451.61).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.07. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 0.66.

EDU Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides tertiary education services in Australia. The company offers vocational education and training services, including accredited certificate and diploma level courses in health and community services to international students. It also provides higher education services in the areas of creative therapies, counselling and psychotherapy, and early childhood education for domestic and international students.

