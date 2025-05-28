Input Capital (CVE:INP) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Input Capital Corp. (CVE:INP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.84 and traded as high as C$0.86. Input Capital shares last traded at C$0.84, with a volume of 33,870 shares changing hands.

Input Capital Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.84. The company has a current ratio of 8.89, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

Input Capital Company Profile

Input Capital Corp. operates as an agricultural commodity streaming company in Canada. The company buys and sells canola from prairie farmers through multi-year streaming contracts. It also provides capital to farmers to assist with the working capital needs, mortgage finance, and crop marketing issues, as well as offers multi-year crop marketing solutions to farmers.

