Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$13.70 and last traded at C$13.69, with a volume of 36508 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.67.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have commented on INE. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$14.50 to C$13.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$11.50 to C$13.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.59.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on INE
Innergex Renewable Energy Price Performance
Innergex Renewable Energy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -57.74%.
About Innergex Renewable Energy
For over 30 years, Innergex has believed in a world where abundant renewable energy promotes healthier communities and creates shared prosperity, which led to Innergex being recognized as Canada’s best corporate citizens in 2023 by Corporate Knights. As an independent renewable power producer which develops, acquires, owns and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar farms and energy storage facilities, Innergex is convinced that generating power from renewable sources will lead the way to a better world.
