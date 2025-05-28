Heck Capital Advisors LLC Takes $37,000 Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSM opened at $166.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.57. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.33 and a 1-year high of $219.98.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 51.56%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 29.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. KeyCorp raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $182.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.06.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 36,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.79, for a total transaction of $6,020,166.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,690,666.52. The trade was a 43.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karalyn Yearout sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total transaction of $1,212,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,505 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,002.65. The trade was a 32.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,635 shares of company stock valued at $13,236,175 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

