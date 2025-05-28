GTS Securities LLC Sells 7,952 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

GTS Securities LLC lowered its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 86.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,952 shares during the quarter. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in GE Vernova by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,861,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,177,803,000 after acquiring an additional 814,155 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in GE Vernova by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,854,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994,660 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GE Vernova by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,790,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,814,000 after acquiring an additional 195,828 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,109,720,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in GE Vernova by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,630,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,126,000 after acquiring an additional 343,837 shares during the period.

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $470.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.45. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.01 and a fifty-two week high of $476.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 84.69.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.54. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GEV shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $487.00 to $427.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. New Street Research set a $380.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $387.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $453.00 to $445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.62.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Articles

