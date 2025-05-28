GTS Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $68,510,000. Five Pine Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,711,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 761,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,736,000 after acquiring an additional 44,602 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 42,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $473,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEU stock opened at $65.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.47 and a 200-day moving average of $60.28. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $53.65 and a one year high of $66.21.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

