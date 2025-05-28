Goldplat (LON:GDP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Goldplat PLC (LON:GDP – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.03 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.08). Goldplat shares last traded at GBX 6.50 ($0.09), with a volume of 126,277 shares changing hands.

Goldplat Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7.03. The stock has a market cap of £10.08 million, a P/E ratio of 601.00 and a beta of 0.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Goldplat

In other news, insider Werner Klingenberg sold 1,000,000 shares of Goldplat stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08), for a total value of £60,000 ($81,081.08). Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,000,000. 32.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Goldplat Company Profile

Goldplat PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining services company in South Africa and Ghana. It recovers gold and other precious metals from by-products, contaminated soil, and other precious metal material from mining and other industries. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

