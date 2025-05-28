Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF (NYSEARCA:ONOF) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF (NYSEARCA:ONOF – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,839,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 76.54% of Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF worth $99,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 279,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,807,000 after purchasing an additional 10,130 shares during the period.

ONOF opened at $32.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $123.52 million, a PE ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.12. Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.60 and a fifty-two week high of $36.89.

The Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF (ONOF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund tracks an index that allocates 100% of the portfolio to US equities or short-term Treasurys based on four market indicators. ONOF was launched on Jan 12, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

