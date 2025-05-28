GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 207,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,203 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $9,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,664,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506,021 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,973,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751,618 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 10,411,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,713,000 after acquiring an additional 190,018 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,697,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,705,000 after acquiring an additional 217,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,203,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,702,000 after acquiring an additional 47,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental stock opened at $49.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.47 and its 200-day moving average is $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.33 and a beta of 1.08.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th were issued a $0.0154 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of GFL Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

