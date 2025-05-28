Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $162.75.

FNV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 118.3% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 70.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 253,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,964,000 after acquiring an additional 105,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at about $32,453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $168.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.24, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.45. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of $112.70 and a 12-month high of $178.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.23 and its 200-day moving average is $141.33.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.07. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 55.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $368.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

