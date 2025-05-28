Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 85.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 255,894 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EQR shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Equity Residential from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

NYSE EQR opened at $68.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $59.41 and a 1 year high of $78.84. The company has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.73.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Equity Residential had a net margin of 34.76% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $760.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.6925 per share. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 105.73%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Articles

