e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06, RTT News reports. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:ELF traded down $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.48. 6,092,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,413,903. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $49.40 and a 1-year high of $219.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.54, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $59.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $269,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,232.32. This represents a 67.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 97,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total value of $5,224,744.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,289 shares in the company, valued at $9,673,581.04. The trade was a 35.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,618 shares of company stock valued at $10,974,536. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 153,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,650,000 after buying an additional 13,851 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 168.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 176.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

