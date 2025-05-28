Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$10.62 and traded as high as C$11.04. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst shares last traded at C$10.96, with a volume of 855,745 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.
Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Its portfolio comprises industrial properties located in key markets across Canada and the U.S. Its objective is to build upon and grow its portfolio and to provide stable and sustainable cash distributions to its unitholders.
