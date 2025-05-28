Cloudastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSAI) Insider Sheldon Richard Bentley Sells 10,618 Shares

Cloudastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSAI – Get Free Report) insider Sheldon Richard Bentley sold 10,618 shares of Cloudastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $29,093.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 320,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,035.74. The trade was a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sheldon Richard Bentley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 22nd, Sheldon Richard Bentley sold 9,637 shares of Cloudastructure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $29,489.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSAI opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.38. Cloudastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $52.43.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cloudastructure stock. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudastructure, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CSAI Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Cloudastructure at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cloudastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Cloudastructure, Inc (“Cloudastructure”) was formed under the laws of the State of Delaware on March 28, 2003. We provide an award-winning cloud-based artificial intelligence (“AI”) video surveillance and Remote Guarding service built on AI and machine learning platforms. We operated as a small Silicon Valley startup until early 2021 when we raised over $35 million in funding under Regulation A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”).

