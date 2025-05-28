Champion Industries (OTCMKTS:CHMP) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Champion Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHMP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Champion Industries shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.
Champion Industries Trading Down 100.0%
About Champion Industries
Champion Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial printer, business forms manufacturer, wide-format printing, office products and office furniture supplier, and mailing solutions provider primarily in West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana, and Louisiana. It operates through two segments, Printing and Office Products and Furniture.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Champion Industries
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Trading 50% Below Their 52-Week Highs
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Tesla: Why Analysts Think It Could Jump Another 47%
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Microsoft’s Outlook Brightens as Analysts Boost Bullish Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Champion Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.