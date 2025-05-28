Centaurus Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,341 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned 0.13% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $5,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FIXD stock opened at $43.17 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $39.42 and a 12-month high of $46.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.41 and its 200 day moving average is $43.37.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

