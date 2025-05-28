Centaurus Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,266,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,153 shares during the period. Peakstone Realty Trust comprises approximately 0.9% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned approximately 3.45% of Peakstone Realty Trust worth $14,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Peakstone Realty Trust by 458.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 675,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,473,000 after buying an additional 554,091 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP raised its stake in Peakstone Realty Trust by 225.1% during the 4th quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 129,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Peakstone Realty Trust by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 80,980 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $603,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Peakstone Realty Trust by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 370,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after buying an additional 52,119 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Peakstone Realty Trust alerts:

Peakstone Realty Trust Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of PKST stock opened at $12.35 on Wednesday. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $16.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The company has a market cap of $453.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.09 and a beta of 1.73.

Peakstone Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Peakstone Realty Trust ( NYSE:PKST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.85. Peakstone Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $57.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.68 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Peakstone Realty Trust will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Peakstone Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -50.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PKST shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PKST

About Peakstone Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.