Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $8.35 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $369,000. Lighthouse Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $464,000. Anchor Pointe Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $767,000. SpringVest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, Aegis Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,363,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 2.1%

VOO stock opened at $543.34 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $563.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $510.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $533.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

