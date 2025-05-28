Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $11.24 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,271 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,458,000. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,658,000. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $464,000.

SGOV stock opened at $100.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.53 and its 200-day moving average is $100.49. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.15 and a twelve month high of $100.75.

