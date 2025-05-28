Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Lowers Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises about 2.1% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of QQQM stock opened at $214.61 on Wednesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $165.72 and a 1 year high of $222.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.22. The company has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.3176 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.