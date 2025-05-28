Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Has $1.61 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 26,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA opened at $89.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.11 and a 200 day moving average of $80.52. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.15 and a fifty-two week high of $89.46.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

