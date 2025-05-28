Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BSTP)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BSTP – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSTP. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 8,939 shares during the period.

Get Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF alerts:

Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSTP opened at $33.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.06. Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.54 and a fifty-two week high of $34.69.

About Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF

The Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (BSTP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for exposure to the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) with buffered losses and gains through the active use of FLEX options, rebalanced monthly. The fund intends to opportunistically reset its portfolio prior to the one-year expiration date of the options.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSTP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BSTP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.