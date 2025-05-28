Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.200-1.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.3 billion-$3.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.1 billion. Capri also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.100-0.150 EPS.

Capri Stock Performance

Shares of Capri stock opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.09. Capri has a 12 month low of $11.86 and a 12 month high of $43.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Capri from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Capri in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Capri from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capri

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Capri by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 48.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 20,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Capri by 70.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 380,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 156,757 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Capri by 23.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 422,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,337,000 after purchasing an additional 80,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Capri by 22.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 764,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after purchasing an additional 139,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

