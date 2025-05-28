Capital (LON:CAPD) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Capital Limited (LON:CAPD – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 74.24 ($1.00) and traded as low as GBX 70.60 ($0.95). Capital shares last traded at GBX 70.80 ($0.96), with a volume of 170,342 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.81) target price on shares of Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 66.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 74.24. The company has a market capitalization of £173.75 million, a PE ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.81.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. Capital’s payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

In other news, insider Graeme Dacomb bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of £15,750 ($21,283.78). Corporate insiders own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

Capital Limited is a leading mining services company providing a complete range of drilling, mining, maintenance and geochemical laboratory solutions to customers within the global minerals industry. The Company’s services include exploration, delineation and production drilling; load and haul services; maintenance; and geochemical analysis.

