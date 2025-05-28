C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Announces Earnings Results

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $108.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.85 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 79.17%. C3.ai’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. C3.ai updated its Q1 2026 guidance to EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to EPS.

C3.ai Stock Down 3.6%

AI opened at $23.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.30. C3.ai has a fifty-two week low of $17.03 and a fifty-two week high of $45.08.

In other C3.ai news, VP Merel Witteveen sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $25,209.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,287 shares in the company, valued at $162,135.75. This trade represents a 13.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 356,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $7,196,079.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,295.92. This trade represents a 59.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,529,519 shares of company stock valued at $34,038,096 in the last three months. 33.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in C3.ai by 48.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 2.6% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 59,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 267.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 181,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 132,056 shares in the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on C3.ai from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on C3.ai from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on C3.ai from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on C3.ai from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.58.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

