BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 8,318 GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,318 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 750 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 470.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 992 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GSK shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on GSK in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.25 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Hsbc Global Res raised GSK to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on GSK in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.58.

GSK Price Performance

Shares of GSK stock opened at $39.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.06. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $31.72 and a 12 month high of $45.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. GSK had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4216 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.60%.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Further Reading

