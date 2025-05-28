Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG) Senior Officer Robert Jeffrey Bressler Purchases 20,000 Shares

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Robert Jeffrey Bressler purchased 20,000 shares of Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$115,000.00.
Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) Stock Up 3.0%
Shares of CVE BRAG opened at C$2.41 on Wednesday. Bragg Gaming Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.15 and a 12-month high of C$2.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$284.25 million and a PE ratio of -12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.94, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.41.
Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) Company Profile
