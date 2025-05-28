Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC) Major Shareholder Sells $262,920.82 in Stock

Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 24,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $262,920.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,092,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,285,892.87. This represents a 0.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Tuesday, May 27th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 11,198 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $112,763.86.

On Thursday, May 22nd, Omaha Corp Boston sold 19,024 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $206,790.88.

On Wednesday, May 21st, Omaha Corp Boston sold 701 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $7,907.28.

On Tuesday, May 20th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 3,842 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $44,874.56.

On Monday, May 19th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 31,197 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $369,684.45.

On Monday, April 28th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 13,691 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $148,958.08.

On Friday, April 25th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 15,383 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $168,443.85.

On Wednesday, April 23rd, Omaha Corp Boston sold 6,295 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $69,685.65.

On Monday, April 21st, Omaha Corp Boston sold 17,037 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $190,644.03.

On Wednesday, April 16th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 10,406 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $115,298.48.

Shares of Boston Omaha stock opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $470.60 million, a P/E ratio of -45.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. Boston Omaha Co. has a one year low of $12.41 and a one year high of $16.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.61.

Boston Omaha ( NYSE:BOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Boston Omaha had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $27.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.14 million.

Separately, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Boston Omaha from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Flagstone Financial Management grew its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Flagstone Financial Management now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Boston Omaha by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

