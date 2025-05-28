Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Shares Up 5.9% – Here’s Why

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 7.80 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 7.20 ($0.10). 5,678,655 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 2,670,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.80 ($0.09).

Borders & Southern Petroleum Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4.13. The company has a market cap of £68.30 million, a P/E ratio of -55.35 and a beta of -0.41.

Borders & Southern Petroleum Company Profile

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. The company is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. It holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers located approximately 150 kilometers south-east of the Falkland Islands.

