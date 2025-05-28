BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Receives $142.08 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.73.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BNTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $145.00) on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of BioNTech from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,701,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,547 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in BioNTech by 18,892.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 698,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,593,000 after purchasing an additional 694,691 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth about $69,999,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in BioNTech by 643.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 645,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,747,000 after purchasing an additional 558,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 632.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 501,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,191,000 after acquiring an additional 433,388 shares in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $98.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.93 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 7.21. BioNTech has a 1-year low of $76.53 and a 1-year high of $131.49.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BioNTech will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

