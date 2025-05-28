Bank of America Reiterates Underperform Rating for Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PRTA. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Prothena from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Prothena from $40.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Prothena from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Prothena from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prothena has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Prothena Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.42. The company had a trading volume of 583,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.72. Prothena has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $25.42.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 90.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5500.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Prothena will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prothena

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,199,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,344,000 after purchasing an additional 68,652 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Prothena by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,403,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,443,000 after purchasing an additional 144,737 shares during the period. Siren L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 1,283,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,884,000 after purchasing an additional 183,715 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 864,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,980,000 after acquiring an additional 10,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Prothena by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 746,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,335,000 after purchasing an additional 341,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

