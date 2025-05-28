B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 24,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF in the fourth quarter worth $640,000.

Get Invesco Semiconductors ETF alerts:

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSI opened at $52.62 on Wednesday. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a 52-week low of $37.64 and a 52-week high of $67.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.41 and a 200 day moving average of $54.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.54 million, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.48.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Semiconductors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Semiconductors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.