B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,854 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 25,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Iron Mountain stock opened at $97.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of 159.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.02. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $72.33 and a 12 month high of $130.24.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 401.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.785 dividend. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 765.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $6,642,221.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 8,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.14, for a total value of $807,383.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,114 shares in the company, valued at $6,740,759.96. The trade was a 10.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 327,371 shares of company stock worth $29,919,729. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

