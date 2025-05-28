B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,025 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BRF were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in BRF during the 4th quarter worth about $9,258,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in BRF by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,454,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,890 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in BRF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,682,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,016 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in BRF by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,121,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 913,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in BRF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,975,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,251,000 after purchasing an additional 687,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Get BRF alerts:

BRF Stock Performance

Shares of BRFS stock opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average of $3.76. Brf S.A. has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $4.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRF ( NYSE:BRFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.78 billion. BRF had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 6.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brf S.A. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BRFS shares. Wall Street Zen cut BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $3.50 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of BRF in a research note on Monday, May 19th.

Read Our Latest Report on BRFS

BRF Profile

(Free Report)

BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.