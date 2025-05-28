B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 19,975 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 180.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,975 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 149.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 474,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,979,000 after purchasing an additional 83,462 shares during the period.

Shares of PNOV opened at $38.45 on Wednesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November has a 12 month low of $34.19 and a 12 month high of $38.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.09 and its 200-day moving average is $37.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.55 million, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.45.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

