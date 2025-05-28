Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Asana were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 103.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 84,114 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Asana by 1,934.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 20,045 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Asana by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Asana during the 4th quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Asana in the fourth quarter worth $1,779,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Asana

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 225,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $3,154,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,573,436 shares in the company, valued at $680,999,572.72. The trade was a 0.47% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justin Rosenstein sold 25,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $322,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 922,309 shares in the company, valued at $11,888,563.01. The trade was a 2.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 2,074,507 shares of company stock valued at $30,025,743 over the last 90 days. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Asana from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Asana from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Asana from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Asana from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.53.

Asana Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $17.87 on Wednesday. Asana, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.98 and its 200-day moving average is $18.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 1.21.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

