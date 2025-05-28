Anchor Pointe Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,585 iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Anchor Pointe Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 178,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Buska Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Buska Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after acquiring an additional 35,379 shares during the period. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $548,000. KMT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Finally, Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.90. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.75 and a 12-month high of $51.34.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1912 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.