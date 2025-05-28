Ameriflex Group Inc. Makes New Investment in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLX. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $130.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $171.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.85.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). Clorox had a return on equity of 316.87% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Pierre R. Breber acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.57 per share, for a total transaction of $546,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,280. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Clorox and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $134.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $176.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.23.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

