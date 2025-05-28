Ameriflex Group Inc. Makes New Investment in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of HSBC by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 43,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 16,516 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in shares of HSBC by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 20,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in shares of HSBC by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of HSBC by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 58,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $59.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.88. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $39.42 and a 1 year high of $61.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.53.

HSBC Dividend Announcement

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.35. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSBC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upgraded HSBC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Further Reading

